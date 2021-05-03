B.C.-based warship makes record drug bust in Arabian Sea

An Esquimalt-based Canadian warship has made a record drug bust on the Arabian Sea.
HMCS Calgary intercepted two vessels off the coast of Oman on April 23 and 24. Onboard they discovered 1,286 kilograms of heroin and 360 kg of methamphetamine. The combined value of the seized drugs was estimated to be more than $23 million.
The Royal Canadian Navy said it was the largest ever heroin bust in the history of the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational coalition naval task force with a focus on countering the drug trade, smuggling, and piracy.
HMCS Calgary is a Halifax-class frigate based out of Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.
