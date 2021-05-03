B.C.-based warship makes record drug bust in Arabian Sea

Send this page to someone via email

An Esquimalt-based Canadian warship has made a record drug bust on the Arabian Sea.

HMCS Calgary intercepted two vessels off the coast of Oman on April 23 and 24. Onboard they discovered 1,286 kilograms of heroin and 360 kg of methamphetamine. The combined value of the seized drugs was estimated to be more than $23 million.

#HMCSCalgary made the largest heroin bust in @CMF_BAHRAIN history after seizing 1,286 kg of heroin in the Arabian Sea recently. To top it off, the next day we seized 360 kg of meth in another bust. We're proud to be out here making a difference w/ #CTF150. #OpARTEMIS Onward. pic.twitter.com/pOQE321SbW — HMCS NCSM Calgary (@HMCSNCSMCalgary) April 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The Royal Canadian Navy said it was the largest ever heroin bust in the history of the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational coalition naval task force with a focus on countering the drug trade, smuggling, and piracy.

Read more: Celebration held to commemorate 20th anniversary of HMCS Calgary

HMCS Calgary is a Halifax-class frigate based out of Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.