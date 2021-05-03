Menu

Crime

B.C.-based warship makes record drug bust in Arabian Sea

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 4:54 pm
HMCS Calgary made a record drug bust in the Arabian Sea. View image in full screen
HMCS Calgary

An Esquimalt-based Canadian warship has made a record drug bust on the Arabian Sea.

HMCS Calgary intercepted two vessels off the coast of Oman on April 23 and 24. Onboard they discovered 1,286 kilograms of heroin and 360 kg of methamphetamine. The combined value of the seized drugs was estimated to be more than $23 million.

The Royal Canadian Navy said it was the largest ever heroin bust in the history of the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational coalition naval task force with a focus on countering the drug trade, smuggling, and piracy.

Read more: Celebration held to commemorate 20th anniversary of HMCS Calgary

HMCS Calgary is a Halifax-class frigate based out of Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

 

EsquimaltOmanCFB EsquimaltArabian Seahmcs calgaryArabian Sea drug bustHMCS Calgary Drug Bust

