65 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total reaches 14,412

Waterloo Public Health reported 65 more positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 14,412.

This pushes the seven-day rolling average number up to 65 as well, although that figure is a far cry from the where things stood a week ago when the average stood at 93.1.

Another 53 people were also cleared of the virus, propelling the number of resolved cases up to 13,583.

For the fifth straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 252. This is a positive start to May after there were nine announced last month.

The area is down to 558 active COVID-19 cases, 87 less than what was reported last Monday.

There are still 59 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 34 who are in need of intensive care. A portion of those are not from the region as it has received more than 20 patients since April 22.

The region is down to 16 active COVID-19 outbreaks after those at a financial institution and in a congregate setting were declared over.

There are now 22 cases (up two since Friday) connected to an outbreak at an unnamed manufacturing plant and 27 (up two since Friday) to an unnamed food processing plant.

Although both now have surpassed the 15-case threshold Waterloo Public Health said it would use to name active outbreaks, they have not been named as they do not meet at least one of the other marks, which include having at least 20 employees or customers or a 15 per cent transmission rate.

On Friday, Waterloo Region declared it would pass the 200,000 vaccinations given mark and that total has now reached 205,335.

This means this number has only grown 6,999 higher over the past three days.

A large portion of the drop is due to a dwindling supply of AstaZeneca, which allowed only 101 doses given on Sunday.

In addition, there is also a shortage of Pfizer in the area although the region is expecting to see an increased supply of the vaccine over the coming days so the process should pick up speed again soon.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 3,436 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 473,901.

According to Monday’s report, 985 cases were recorded in Toronto, 714 in Peel Region, 351 in York Region, 271 in Durham Region and 194 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 175 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,118 as 16 more deaths were recorded.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodriguez

