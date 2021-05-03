Guelph police investigating after kids eat candy from strangers

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating a report of children taking candy from strangers and eating it.

A man called police on Sunday to report his nine-year-old son was riding his bike with two friends at about 3:30 p.m. when they were stopped by two people in a car at the intersection of Forest Hill Drive and Water Street.

Police said a woman in the passenger seat asked the children if they would like to play a game that involved guessing numbers and the winner would receive a bag of candy.

The children took the candy and even ate some, police said.

There are no reports of any of the children becoming ill, but police still want to track down the two people in the car.

The vehicle is described as a white or silver sedan or a white SUV, possibly a Dodge.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7333. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

