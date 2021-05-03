Menu

Crime

2 charged after man seriously injured in April shooting: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2021 2:39 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police say charges have been laid in connection to a shooting incident on April 22 that left a man with serious injuries.

Police are also providing new details about the incident itself.

Read more: Shooting victim arrives in hospital, London police investigating

The investigation began after a man, 20, arrived in hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound just after 11 p.m. April 22.

At the time, police said he was listed in serious but non-life-threatening condition and that no suspect description was available.

On May 3, police reported that investigators have determined that the victim was shot inside an apartment building on Dundas Street, east of Adelaide Street, and that “this was not a random incident.”

Police also told Global News that the victim has since been released from hospital.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a Dundas Street residence on April 23, the day after the shooting, and officers seized roughly $4,500 worth of drugs including 28.75 grams of suspected cocaine, 4.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, capsules of suspected morphine, and more, as well as four scales.

Read more: London fire, police raise alarm over rise in empty-building arson cases

A London man, 38, is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A London woman, 29, is charged with accessory after the fact to criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The two are also jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The firearm involved in the incident has been recovered, police add.

