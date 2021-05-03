Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cop stabbed with syringe in bus shelter fracas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 2:20 pm
A syringe is seen on the ground in this file photo. View image in full screen
A syringe is seen on the ground in this file photo. Dean Twardzik / Global News

A Winnipeg man is in custody after an incident Sunday afternoon at a bus shelter near Main Street and William Avenue saw a police officer stabbed with a hypodermic needle.

Police said the incident took place around 3:30 p.m., when several people were waiting in the rain outside the shelter due to concerns about the man inside, who was seen with a syringe.

Read more: Woman jabbed with possible ‘dirty syringe’ in grocery store attack

When police confronted the man, a struggle ensued and an officer was stabbed with the needle, which contained an unknown substance.

Police said they used a stun gun on the suspect to take him into custody safely, and the officer who had been stabbed sought medical attention.

The 27-year-old suspect is facing two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted' Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted
Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted – Mar 10, 2020

 

