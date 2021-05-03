Winnipeg cop stabbed with syringe in bus shelter fracas

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after an incident Sunday afternoon at a bus shelter near Main Street and William Avenue saw a police officer stabbed with a hypodermic needle.

Police said the incident took place around 3:30 p.m., when several people were waiting in the rain outside the shelter due to concerns about the man inside, who was seen with a syringe.

When police confronted the man, a struggle ensued and an officer was stabbed with the needle, which contained an unknown substance.

Police said they used a stun gun on the suspect to take him into custody safely, and the officer who had been stabbed sought medical attention.

The 27-year-old suspect is facing two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.

