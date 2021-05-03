Menu

Canada

Ornge air ambulance says service will continue despite labour issues with paramedics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected' Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected
WATCH ABOVE: Ornge paramedics plan as hundreds of GTA COVID-19 patient transfers expected – Apr 23, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s air ambulance service says it’s committed to serving patients without disruption as labour strife with its paramedics continues.

Unifor, the union representing Ornge workers, says paramedics voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, if necessary, in a vote tabulated Friday.

Ornge paramedics have taken issue a provincial law that came into effect in 2019 and caps public sector wage increases to one per cent a year.

Read more: Union representing Ontario’s Ornge paramedics in favour of strike if necessary

A spokesman for Ornge says the agency is confident a resolution can be reached, but the service won’t comment further out of respect for negotiations.

Ornge paramedics have been instrumental in helping transfer critically ill COVID-19 patients to intensive care units across the province.

They have also helped implement Ontario’s vaccination plan in remote communities.

Click to play video: 'The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals' The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals
The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals – Apr 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
