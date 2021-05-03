Peterborough man charged after minivan crashes into traffic light pole on Lansdowne Street: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces several charges including careless driving following a crash into a traffic light, police said early Monday.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash involving a minivan at the intersection of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road.

Police say the driver was initially charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving and driving without insurance or a driver’s licence.

However, it’s alleged the man became agitated about the charges and threatened to damage the officers’ police cruisers.

As a result, Darcy Munsie, 34, was arrested and charged with uttering threats — damage property and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday, police said.