Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged after minivan crashes into traffic light pole on Lansdowne Street: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough driver charged after minivan topples traffic light pole' Peterborough driver charged after minivan topples traffic light pole
A Peterborough man faces several charges after a vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road early Monday.

A Peterborough man faces several charges including careless driving following a crash into a traffic light, police said early Monday.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash involving a minivan at the intersection of Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road.

Police say the driver was initially charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving and driving without insurance or a driver’s licence.

Read more: No serious injuries after 2 vehicle collision on Reid Street in Peterborough

However, it’s alleged the man became agitated about the charges and threatened to damage the officers’ police cruisers.

Trending Stories

As a result, Darcy Munsie, 34, was arrested and charged with uttering threats — damage property and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Car crashes into utility pole following collision on Parkhill Road in Peterborough' Car crashes into utility pole following collision on Parkhill Road in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCrashPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceLansdowne Streetpeterborough crashPeterborough CollisionMonaghan Roadtraffic light polecrash into pole

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers