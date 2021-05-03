Menu

Crime

Man injured in drive-by shooting along south Etobicoke street, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 11:38 am
Police on scene of a shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Seventh Street in south Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police on scene of a shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Seventh Street in south Etobicoke. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting while inside his vehicle on a south Etobicoke street Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Seventh Street, near Brown’s Line, at around 8:30 a.m.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams told reporters a 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and was transported to hospital. He was the only person in the dark-coloured Hyundai, Williams said.

“This appears to be a targeted incident,” Williams said. “It appears that … one of the vehicles had possibly followed the other into this area.”

Read more: 3 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

He said police are looking for two suspects in a black hatchback vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“Apparently the passenger side of the vehicle window opened up and the passenger opened fire on our victim,” Williams said, adding the suspect vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Williams said some shell casings were located on the street.

“We’ve located four shell casings and there’s four holes in the vehicle as well,” Williams said.

Just before 11 a.m., police said the roads in the area reopened to motorists.

Police on scene of a shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Seventh Street in south Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police on scene of a shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Seventh Street in south Etobicoke. Gord Edick / Global News
Police on scene of a shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Seventh Street in south Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police on scene of a shooting on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Seventh Street in south Etobicoke. Gord Edick / Global News

