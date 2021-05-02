Calgary city council will get confidential Green Line LRT update Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council will get a confidential update on the Green Line LRT project Monday morning at a special meeting.

It’s the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, with $4.9 billion in commitments from all three levels of government.

“I think what we’re going to see is the contract going forward for the utility relocation in the core for segment 2A,” said Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating.

“That’s in excess of a $100-million contract, so that will be going forward, I’m guessing, with an announcement in the next couple of weeks.”

Procurement on the first segment of the megaproject has been paused since March 31 while provincial officials work with city officials on “technical issues.”

“The issue with the Green Line isn’t a political issue; it’s some technical work that needs to be done,” said Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver on Wednesday.

The delays have frustrated multiple city councillors.

“I have no idea why this provincial government needed to delay this project. I still have no idea what technical issues they had or still have — absolutely no clue why after so many years invested in a project they now needed to pause it to a degree that we have lost a construction season,” Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek said.

“My fear and my worry is that all we’ve done is actually escalated the costs to where the Green Line is not as great as it once was,” Keating said.

According to the city’s website, a Green Line board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. That’s potentially when the public can expect more information to be released, Keating said.

He added the Green Line committee will meet on May 19 and likely discuss plans for segments 2A and B north of Eau Claire.

