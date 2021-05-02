Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Two killed, 23 injured after boat capsizes off California coast

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 2, 2021 4:55 pm
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. View image in full screen
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Two people were killed and 23 injured on Sunday when a suspected human smuggling boat overturned off Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma, a peninsula whose rugged beauty draws sightseers, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Reports of the overturned vessel with more than 20 people aboard alerted rescuers at about 10:30 am local time (1730 GMT). Soon people were pulled from the water, with San Diego firefighters and lifeguard working with U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies, San Diego officials said.

Read more: 12 missing, 1 dead, 6 rescued after boat capsizes off Louisiana coast

Authorities reported “2 patients deceased at scene, 23 transported to local hospitals,” according to the emergency unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

A San Diego fire official said the boat was suspected of being used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the United States, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Trending Stories

No further information was immediately available.

Click to play video: '1 dead, 6 rescued and 12 missing after ship capsizes off Louisiana coast' 1 dead, 6 rescued and 12 missing after ship capsizes off Louisiana coast
1 dead, 6 rescued and 12 missing after ship capsizes off Louisiana coast – Apr 14, 2021

Cabrillo National Monument is a park with trails, tide pools and exhibits on California history, operated by the U.S. National Park Service. It is named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, who stepped on shore in 1542 as the first European to arrive on what is now the West Coast of the United States, according to nps.gov.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

© 2021 Reuters
CaliforniaCalifornia BoatCalifornia coastCalifornia boat capsizesSan Diego boatSan diego coast

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers