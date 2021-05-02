Menu

Health

COVID-19: 238 new infections in Saskatchewan, total deaths near 500

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 2, 2021 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'What causes COVID-19 variants? Saskatchewan experts explain' What causes COVID-19 variants? Saskatchewan experts explain
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, focus has shifted to the variants of concern. Two epidemiologists explain how the virus changes and what new strains could look like.

Government officials reported 238 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the provincial total up to 41,599 since the pandemic began.

Read more: Doctor paints bleak picture of Regina ICUs

Officials also reported that another resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died. The resident was in their 60s and the death was reported in the central east zone.

Sunday’s reported death brings the provincial total up to 495.

Regina reported the highest number of new cases today with 59, followed closely by Saskatoon with 40 new cases.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan researchers investigate long-term health effects of COVID-19' Saskatchewan researchers investigate long-term health effects of COVID-19
Saskatchewan researchers investigate long-term health effects of COVID-19

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 236 or 19.3 per 100,000.

Across the province, 2,437 cases are considered active.

A total of 3,354 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

In hospital, there are 167 COVID-19 patients receiving care, including 39 in intensive care. Regina has the most ICU patients with 21, followed by Saskatoon with 14 ICU patients.

Read more: Canada preparing to send COVID-19 medical equipment from emergency stockpile to India

Health-care workers across the province administered 8,527 COVID-19 doses on Saturday.

