Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Games postponed at world women’s curling following positive COVID-19 tests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2021 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Two players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of World Women’s Curling Championship' Two players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of World Women’s Curling Championship
WATCH ABOVE (April 26, 2021): A pair of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in testing ahead of the 2021 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship.

Tournament officials say multiple broadcasters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship in Calgary.

The World Curling Federation said in a release Sunday that no athletes or officials are at risk, and all broadcasters are self isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contract tracing takes place.

READ MORE: Positive COVID-19 cases found before World Women’s Curling Championship

The tournament’s morning draw was postponed Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” and in order to give the venue a deep clean.

Afternoon games were expected to go ahead as scheduled, including a matchup between Canada’s Kerri Einarson and Tabitha Peterson of the United States.

READ MORE: Organizers cancel opening practice session at women’s world curling championship

The World Curling Federation says Sunday morning’s games will be made up later in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers say broadcasting has been put on hold until staff have been medically cleared to return by the tournament’s medical officials and Alberta Health.

This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre.

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Women's CurlingWorld Curling FederationWomen's World Curling ChampionshipLGT World Women's Curling Championshipwomen's curling championship COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers