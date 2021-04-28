World women’s curling championship can proceed after no further positive COVID tests

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre has been given the green light to proceed from public health officials.

Wednesday’s event-opening practice had been cancelled after two positive COVID-19 tests on the German team were returned in pre-tournament screening.

However, the World Curling Federation said in a release that the other 13 teams at the event have been given clearance to return to action and will participate in a pre-event practice Thursday.

The WCF said the the members of the German team who did not test positive will be given approval to return after further testing, including testing for variants of concern.

The two positive cases will remain in isolation until medically cleared by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer with guidance from Alberta Health.

The April 30-May 9 world championship serves as the main Olympic qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Games.

Canada, led by skip Kerri Einarson, is scheduled to open against reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden on Friday.