N.S. reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, growing number of hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 117 of which are in Central Zone.

There are currently 822 active cases in the province.

There are 34 people in hospital, which is four more people than reported Saturday.

Six of those patients are in ICU.

Nine of the new cases are in Eastern Zone, one is in Northern Zone and six cases are in Western Zone.

The province notes there is community spread in Central Zone, while they are closely monitoring for community spread in the other zones.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 15,832 tests on Saturday. Due to the volume of testing, the lab is experiencing a backlog and people are waiting longer than usual for their results.

As a result of the backlog, the province is asking anyone who already has an asymptomatic testing appointment booked to cancel it. People without symptoms are encouraged to go to the rapid testing pop-up sites around the province.

However, the following people should continue to book tests:

anyone with symptoms,

anyone notified they are a close contact of a known case

anyone at an exposure location

anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador

