N.S. RCMP officer diagnosed with COVID-19 after asymptomatic testing

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed its first case of an RCMP member, who has had contact with the public, testing positive for COVID-19.

According to police, the Halifax District-based officer tested positive after undergoing asymptomatic testing.

The officer is at home self-isolating, and the case is not believed to be related to frontline interaction.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is following all directives and advice given by the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA),” RCMP said in a statement.

“This includes disinfecting areas the officer may have been in, working with the NSHA to ensure the officer’s co-workers are notified and follow directions given by the NSHA, and working with NSHA investigators so they can complete contact tracing and notify members of the public who may have been in contact with this member, as required.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP add that all frontline officers have personal protective equipment “and are using it when responding to calls that may involve possible exposure to COVID-19.”

1:51 Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations Halifax police issuing more tickets over COVID-19 health violations