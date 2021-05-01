Saskatchewan reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 38 people in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

Two of the deceased were reported in the Regina zone in their 40s and 60s, and the third resident who died was in their 70s, reported in the Saskatoon zone.

A total of 262 new coronavirus infections are being reported in Saskatchewan today.

Regina reported the most new cases with 71, followed by Saskatoon with 49.

Elsewhere in the province, the new cases are located in the following zones: far north west, 14; north west, 27; north central, 20; north east, 2; central west, 2; central east, 16; south west, 15; south central, 13; and south east, 28. Five new cases are pending residence information. Two cases pending residence have been assigned to the following zones: North Central, 1; and Regina, 1.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 238 or 19.4 per 100,000.

Across the province, there are 2,452 COVID-19 cases considered active.

In hospital, there are 167 people with COVID-19 receiving care, including 38 in intensive care. In Regina, 21 patients are in ICU. Saskatoon has 12 ICU patients currently.

Health-care workers across the province administered 7,403 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, bringing the total number of doses administered to 435,142.

As of April 30, those aged 40 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the province’s age-based program. In the Northern Administrative District, those 30 and older can receive a vaccine.

Some front-line worker groups are also eligible to receive a vaccine, a list of the occupations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligiblity.

