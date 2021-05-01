Recipe: Wild B.C. spot prawn and asparagus eggs Benedict

Naramata Inn executive chef and general manager Ned Bell shares his west coast take on eggs Benedict that would be perfect for Mother’s Day morning.
Ingredients
- 1-2 lbs. of head-off live or ultra fresh spot prawns
- 1 lb. of butter
- 6 egg yolks
- 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
- Bunch of asparagus
- Scones or English muffins
Method
Poaching spot prawns
- In a medium size pot, bring 5 litres of water to a boil.
- Gently place the prawns in the water, stir for 30 seconds and remove immediately, place the prawns in a bowl full of ice water.
- After the prawns have cooled, remove the shells on the tail
- Set the prawns aside
Making Hollandaise
- Clarify butter. Bring the butter to a simmer so the milk solids rise to the top and skim off the white milk solid bubbles. What you are left with is the clarified butter.
- In a double boiler, whisk the egg yolks gently until they are whipped, frothy and a bite whiter in color, approx, 2 minutes over medium heat. Do not scramble the eggs.
- Slowly add the butter to the yolks, and add the vinegar.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper, add a dash of hot sauce and if you like add some fresh herbs.
Asparagus
- Blanch the asparagus briefly in a pot of boiling salted water, shock them in ice water.
- Serve warm.
To serve
- Assemble the prawns and asparagus along with the toasted scones or English muffins and the hollandaise.
- There is no right way, there is no wrong way, as long as it’s delicious.
Suggested wine pairing
Liquidity Wines, Okanagan Pinot Gris 2020 or Viognier 2020
