Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

At least 15 COVID-19 patients killed in fire at India hospital: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 30, 2021 10:41 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 patients in India can’t find hospital beds' COVID-19 patients in India can’t find hospital beds
WATCH: COVID-19 patients in India can't find hospital beds

Police in western India say at least 15 COVID-19 patients have died when a fire broke out in a hospital early Saturday.

Fifty other patients at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters, said police officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

Read more: What Canada can learn from India’s COVID-19 crisis

The fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted fire officer Shailesh Sansiya as saying.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 COVID-19 patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kamala Harris calls COVID-19 situation in India ‘tragic’' Kamala Harris calls COVID-19 situation in India ‘tragic’
Kamala Harris calls COVID-19 situation in India ‘tragic’
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDIndiaindia coronavirusindia covidcovid indiaHospital Fireindia hospital fireindia covid hospital fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers