Grass fire closes Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary

The Trans-Canada Highway was shut down in both directions west of Calgary on Friday evening due to a grass fire.
As of 6:30 p.m., Alberta 511 said Highway 1 near Hermitage Road west of Junction Highway 22 near Jumping Pound was closed both ways.
Traffic is being diverted to Highway 22 and Highway 1A.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect “major delays.”
Smoke from the fire is impacting visibility.
Emergency crews are on scene. Cochrane RCMP said they’re dealing with high winds and smoke.
Trending Stories
Earlier Friday, crews from several towns were battling a grass fire north of Calgary, near Highway 2A, close to Carstairs.
It appears that fire has been contained but the wind is fuelling the flames and there are some flare-ups.
More to come…
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments