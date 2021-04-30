Menu

Canada

Ontario freezes college, university tuition fees for residents for 2nd year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 5:20 pm
Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario is extending its college and university tuition freeze for residents by another year.

The province says it wants to protect students’ and families’ pocketbooks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also froze tuition fees last year.

Read more: Feds ‘happy to work’ with Ontario after request to halt arrival of international students

But Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities, says domestic out-of-province students could see their tuition go up again this year.

He says their fees will return to a framework similar to what was in place before the pandemic, with a possible hike of three per cent.

The news came the same day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Premier Doug Ford wanted to suspend international students’ arrival in Canada due to COVID-19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
