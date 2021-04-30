Menu

Canada

Brevoort Park School in Saskatoon moves to online learning

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 5:04 pm
File photo. Saskatoon Public Schools said there are currently five active COVID-19 variants of concern cases at Brevoort Park School. View image in full screen
File photo. Saskatoon Public Schools said there are currently five active COVID-19 variants of concern cases at Brevoort Park School. Graeme Benjamin / Global News

Another school in Saskatoon is moving to online learning.

Saskatoon Public Schools said students at Brevoort Park School move to online learning on May 3.

The school division said there are currently five active COVID-19 variants of concern cases at the school, with the most recent case identified on Friday.

Read more: List of COVID-19 school exposures and outbreaks in Saskatchewan

The decision to move to online learning was made after the SPS said it consulted with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

An outbreak was declared at Brevoort Park School on April 28, according to Saskatchewan’s active outbreak list provided by the provincial government.

SPS said students are expected to resume in-person learning on May 17.

Read more: Regina public, Catholic school divisions resuming in-person learning based on SHA recommendations

Last week, students at another Saskatoon school moved to online learning.

Nutana Collegiate moved to online learning on April 23 after three positive COVDI-19 cases were identified at the school.

SPS said two of those cases were variants of concern.

Students at Nutana Collegiate are expected to resume in-person learning on May 10.

As of Friday, there were 770 active COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon zone.

Click to play video: 'STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions' STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions
STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions
COVID-19 Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Saskatoon COVID-19 Saskatoon Public Schools Brevoort Park School

