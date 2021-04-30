Brevoort Park School in Saskatoon moves to online learning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another school in Saskatoon is moving to online learning.

Saskatoon Public Schools said students at Brevoort Park School move to online learning on May 3.

The school division said there are currently five active COVID-19 variants of concern cases at the school, with the most recent case identified on Friday.

The decision to move to online learning was made after the SPS said it consulted with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

An outbreak was declared at Brevoort Park School on April 28, according to Saskatchewan’s active outbreak list provided by the provincial government.

SPS said students are expected to resume in-person learning on May 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, students at another Saskatoon school moved to online learning.

Nutana Collegiate moved to online learning on April 23 after three positive COVDI-19 cases were identified at the school.

SPS said two of those cases were variants of concern.

Students at Nutana Collegiate are expected to resume in-person learning on May 10.

As of Friday, there were 770 active COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon zone.

1:51 STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions