Health

Canadian hockey star P.K. Subban sends lunch to Ottawa Hospital ICU staff

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 4:16 pm

Staff working long hours in the intensive care unit at The Ottawa Hospital during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic got an assist Friday from Canadian hockey star P.K. Subban.

The New Jersey Devils defenceman sent boxes of food from Ottawa’s La Bottega to the local hospital staff through his charity, the P.K. Subban Foundation, on Friday morning.

He took to the foundation’s Twitter account in a short video to thank “the medical heroes at Ottawa Civic Hospital.”

“Thank you so much for everything you have done and continue to do,” Subban said in the video.

The hospital tweeted its gratitude for the “generous donation” in reply, saying, “fueled by our delicious lunch, we will continue to provide world-class care to our community!”

 

Subban, who was born in Toronto and rose to stardom as a second-round draft pick for the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, has also been recovering from COVID-19 as of late.

He posted to social media last Friday to say he was hit “pretty hard” by the infection but thanked his fans for their get-well wishes.

Click to play video: 'The P.K. Subban foundation has raised 4 million of its 10 million goal' The P.K. Subban foundation has raised 4 million of its 10 million goal
The P.K. Subban foundation has raised 4 million of its 10 million goal – Aug 22, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
