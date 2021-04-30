Canadian hockey star P.K. Subban sends lunch to Ottawa Hospital ICU staff

Send this page to someone via email

Staff working long hours in the intensive care unit at The Ottawa Hospital during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic got an assist Friday from Canadian hockey star P.K. Subban.

The New Jersey Devils defenceman sent boxes of food from Ottawa’s La Bottega to the local hospital staff through his charity, the P.K. Subban Foundation, on Friday morning.

He took to the foundation’s Twitter account in a short video to thank “the medical heroes at Ottawa Civic Hospital.”

Thank you to the @OttawaHospital ICU team for the wonderful care they provide patients, especially during these tough times. @PKSubban1 is sending over some delicious food to thank the incredible team for everything they do. 🙏💜#PKSubbanFoundation #FeelGoodFriday pic.twitter.com/T3YJ9MrLgI — PK Subban Foundation (@PKSF1) April 30, 2021

“Thank you so much for everything you have done and continue to do,” Subban said in the video.

The hospital tweeted its gratitude for the “generous donation” in reply, saying, “fueled by our delicious lunch, we will continue to provide world-class care to our community!”

Thank you very much to @PKSubban1 & @PKSF1 for your generous donation to our ICU. 💜

Fueled by our delicious lunch, we will continue to provide world-class care to our community!#StrongerTogether https://t.co/4FqKqP6P0O — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) April 30, 2021

Subban, who was born in Toronto and rose to stardom as a second-round draft pick for the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, has also been recovering from COVID-19 as of late.

He posted to social media last Friday to say he was hit “pretty hard” by the infection but thanked his fans for their get-well wishes.

