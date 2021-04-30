Menu

Health

COVID-19: 78 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 4:04 pm
As lineups continue outside pop-up vaccination clinics in GTA hot spots, more Ontario adults will be able to book an appointment on the provincial portal in May.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one additional death, bringing the local total number of cases up to 10,383, including 225 deaths.

Local public health also reported 71 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing the total up to 3,300 — 1,016 of which are active.

READ MORE: Workplace COVID-19 enforcement blitz to take place in Simcoe Muskoka this weekend

Twenty-four of Thursday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 14 are in Bradford, 10 are in Innisfil are five are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 11 are community-acquired and four are outbreak-related. One new cases is travel-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 30.4 per cent of the region’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent of the population has received both necessary doses.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 3,480 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Of the region’s total 10,383 coronavirus cases, 80 per cent — or 8,341 — have recovered, while 49 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 23 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at 13 workplaces, four congregate settings, three institutional settings, two community settings and one educational setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 3,887 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 463,364, including 8,050 deaths.

