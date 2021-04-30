Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick opens clinic for patients with mysterious brain disease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 3:27 pm
Leila Wehbe, a Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, displays images that used brain scans made from volunteers in a recent experiment while in her office on Wednesday Nov. 26, 2014.
Leila Wehbe, a Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, displays images that used brain scans made from volunteers in a recent experiment while in her office on Wednesday Nov. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

New Brunswick is opening a special clinic for patients suffering from an unknown brain disease that has affected at least 47 people in the province and killed six.

Symptoms of the unknown neurological disorder include rapidly progressing dementia, muscle spasms and atrophy. The Health Department says most of the patients at the time of their referrals were living around the Moncton, N.B., area and the Acadian Peninsula.

READ MORE: New Brunswick launches website to update public on mystery brain disease

The Horizon Health Network announced Thursday it opened the Special Neurodegenerative Disorder Clinic for patients with rapid or early-onset cognitive decline.

Trending Stories

The health authority says the clinic at The Moncton Hospital will focus on assessing patients suspected of having the mysterious brain disease.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province' New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province
New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province – Mar 18, 2021

Horizon says it’s expected physicians will see 16 to 20 patients per week in the clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government launched a website Tuesday evening offering details about what is known so far on the illness.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickHealthMonctonAcadian Peninsulabarin syndrome

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers