Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick launches website to update public on mystery brain disease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 10:41 am
New Brunswick launches website to update public on mystery brain disease - image View image in full screen
AP Photo/Matt York, File

New Brunswick has launched a website to update the public on a mysterious brain disease that has affected at least 47 people and killed six.

The Health Department website offers details about what is known so far on the neurological syndrome and its range of symptoms, including memory problems, muscle spasms and hallucinations.

READ MORE: New Brunswick man searches for answers as father slowly deteriorates due to mysterious disease

Investigators have so far ruled out Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and other prion diseases.

Fifty-one per cent of the cases have involved women and 49 per cent men.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province' New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province
New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province – Mar 18, 2021

Most of the cases have been located in the northeast and southeast of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Families of affected patients say they’re happy to have the website, but say they want the government to name the exact communities where each case is located.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickHealth Departmentneurological syndrome

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers