New Brunswick launches website to update public on mystery brain disease

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has launched a website to update the public on a mysterious brain disease that has affected at least 47 people and killed six.

The Health Department website offers details about what is known so far on the neurological syndrome and its range of symptoms, including memory problems, muscle spasms and hallucinations.

READ MORE: New Brunswick man searches for answers as father slowly deteriorates due to mysterious disease

Investigators have so far ruled out Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and other prion diseases.

Fifty-one per cent of the cases have involved women and 49 per cent men.

1:13 New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province New Brunswick official comments on neurological disease detected in the province – Mar 18, 2021

Most of the cases have been located in the northeast and southeast of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Families of affected patients say they’re happy to have the website, but say they want the government to name the exact communities where each case is located.