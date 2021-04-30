Lindsay man charged after rash of vehicle thefts in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in a string of stolen vehicles in and around the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Tuesday a man was held in custody in connection with three vehicle thefts.

Two had been reported stolen a day earlier in the Kawarthas. A third had been reported stolen in the village of Millbrook in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township, but police didn’t say when it was taken.

Tow of the vehicles were recovered by the Peterborough Police Service and a third was located in the parking lot of a King Street business in Lindsay.

On Friday, police said following an “extensive” investigation, Mark English, 30, of Lindsay, was charged with five counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of possessing a stolen credit card and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He remains in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay court, police stated Friday morning.