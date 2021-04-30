New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Lions Gate Hospital

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.
Health officials say the 4 West and 4 East acute medicine units are affected. A total of 16 patients and one staff member have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
B.C. doctor makes heartfelt appeal after losing 3 patients in a single weekend to COVID-19
The two units are closed to new admissions and non-essential visitors. The rest of the hospital remains open.
This is the third COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
An outbreak last spring saw 16 people get infected, nine of whom died.
Another outbreak was declared in November.View link »
