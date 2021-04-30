Toyota closes plants in Cambridge, Woodstock due to parts shortage

Send this page to someone via email

The Toyota manufacturing plants in Woodstock and Cambridge have been closed temporarily due to a supply issue, a spokesperson has confirmed to Global News.

“Due to issues being experienced by one of our parts suppliers, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada has paused production at our facilities,” Michael Bouliane said in an email.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will advise our production employees once the parts supply issue has been resolved.”

The company employs around 8,500 people at its production facilities in Cambridge and Woodstock.

Toyotetsu Canada, one of Toyota’s suppliers, recently announced that it was closing its production facility in Simcoe, Ont., due to a number of COVID-19 cases among its employees over the past week.

“With the growing number of COVID-19 cases throughout our province and in our community, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit officials have notified us about eight positive cases amongst our 1,200 employees over the past few weeks,” Toyotetsu Canada said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“Though the vast majority of these cases have not been linked to on-site transmission at TTCA, we’re continuing to follow the guidance of public health officials. For this reason, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily pause our operations.”

The supplier did not say when production would begin again at the Simcoe plant.

“We are working closely with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit regarding the safe re-starting of our operations,” Toyotetsu Canada said.

Toyotetsu Canada says it would pay employees through Saturday but no guarantees were provided beyond that.