Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

33 COVID-19 patients transferred to hospitals in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Fergus over past week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario patient transfers raise concerns' COVID-19: Ontario patient transfers raise concerns
COVID-19: Ontario patient transfers raise concerns

A total of 33 COVID-19 patients have been transferred to hospitals in Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County over the past week, according to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH) in Kitchener.

The hospital issued a release Thursday which also stated that Grand River Hospital (GRH) in Kitchener and Guelph General Hospital (GGH) took the lion’s share of the new patients which are mainly coming from the Toronto area.

Read more: University of Waterloo researchers developing 20-minute COVID-19 saliva test kits

Since April 22, GRH has received 15 patients from outside of the region with four of those heading into the intensive care unit while the other 11 were in need of acute care.

GGH has taken in 10 others with five of the patients needing intensive care and the other five arriving in search of acute care.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto hospital transfers patients after high demand on its oxygen supply' Toronto hospital transfers patients after high demand on its oxygen supply
Toronto hospital transfers patients after high demand on its oxygen supply

“Regional hospitals are collaborating to care for the rising numbers of patients needing critical care for COVID-19 and maximizing our ability to open beds in our hospitals,” SMGH president Lee Fairclough said.

Trending Stories

“As part of that system effort, regionally we have opened 25 additional ICU beds in Waterloo-Wellington in the past two weeks. This has required redeploying members of our teams in hospitals to support this care, and we are preparing to onboard others from outside the hospital as may be required.”

Read more: Nearly 30% of Waterloo Region residents have had 1 shot of COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital network, which also includes Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus, currently has 85 patients in intensive care and acute units as a result of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has asked SMGH how many of those came from out of region prior to April 22.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusKitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsCambridge newsCOVID-19 WaterlooCOVID 19 GuelphCovid-19 KitchenerCOVID-19 CambridgeOntario COVID-19 hospitals transfersToronto COVID_19 hospital transfers

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers