Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa residents aged 55+ now able to book COVID-19 vaccines via provincial system

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 9:47 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults by end of May' Ontario expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults by end of May
The Ontario government is ramping up the vaccine rollout in the coming weeks, aiming to make all adults eligible to book an appointment using the provincial portal by the end of May. Shallima Maharaj has reaction.

Ottawa residents born in 1966 or earlier are eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at community clinics for the month of May as of Friday morning.

The Ontario government lowered the age gate on the provincial booking system Friday to allow anyone aged 55 and older to get a vaccine.

The move comes amid an anticipated surge in vaccine deliveries in the weeks to come.

The province said Thursday it intends to drop the age cutoff for vaccine bookings every week in May, eventually reaching adults aged 18 and older by the week of May 24.

Read more: Pfizer asks European Union to approve vaccine for kids aged 12 to 15

Ottawa had previously been holding back booking new appointments through the end of April as the local vaccine task force awaited confirmation of extra deliveries, but said earlier this week that it was opening slots up until May 28.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Expansions to the provincial booking system do not directly affect concurrent efforts to vaccinate residents in high-risk or “hot spot” communities, Indigenous adults or people aged 40 and older through local pharmacies.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s vaccine rollout shows sign of gaining speed' Canada’s vaccine rollout shows sign of gaining speed
Canada’s vaccine rollout shows sign of gaining speed
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDottawa covidcovid vaccinesOttawa VaccinesBooking vaccine OttawaOttawa age limit vaccinesOttawa covid vaccine bookings

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers