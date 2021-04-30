Ottawa residents aged 55+ now able to book COVID-19 vaccines via provincial system

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa residents born in 1966 or earlier are eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at community clinics for the month of May as of Friday morning.

The Ontario government lowered the age gate on the provincial booking system Friday to allow anyone aged 55 and older to get a vaccine.

The move comes amid an anticipated surge in vaccine deliveries in the weeks to come.

The province said Thursday it intends to drop the age cutoff for vaccine bookings every week in May, eventually reaching adults aged 18 and older by the week of May 24.

Ottawa had previously been holding back booking new appointments through the end of April as the local vaccine task force awaited confirmation of extra deliveries, but said earlier this week that it was opening slots up until May 28.

Expansions to the provincial booking system do not directly affect concurrent efforts to vaccinate residents in high-risk or “hot spot” communities, Indigenous adults or people aged 40 and older through local pharmacies.

