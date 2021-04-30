Menu

World

Pfizer asks European Union to approve vaccine for kids aged 12 to 15

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 30, 2021 7:27 am
Click to play video: 'Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids aged 12-15' Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids aged 12-15
WATCH: Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids aged 12-15 – Mar 31, 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request for European Union drug regulators to extend the approval of the companies’ coronavirus vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shots for the first time.

Read more: Pfizer-BioNTech could test vaccine on kids as young as 6 months by September

In a statement on Friday, the two companies said their submission to the European Medicines Agency was based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed the vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

Click to play video: 'BioNTech CEO says he expects Europe to reach herd immunity this summer' BioNTech CEO says he expects Europe to reach herd immunity this summer
BioNTech CEO says he expects Europe to reach herd immunity this summer

BioNTech and Pfizer previously had requested their emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also be extended to children 12-15.

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first one to be granted a greenlight by the EMA in December, when it was licensed for anyone age 16 and over across the 27-nation EU.

Read more: Canada set to receive 35M Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines for 2022

© 2021 The Canadian Press
