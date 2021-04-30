Early morning fire guts garage of McKenzie Lake home

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says four people living in a home in the community of McKenzie Lake were able to get out safely on Friday after a fire sparked in the garage.

Crews were called to a house along Mt. Selkirk Close Southeast at around 2:20 a.m. by neighbours who spotted the blaze.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze at a home along Mt. Selkirk Close Southeast on Friday. 49 North Media

The fire department said a passerby knocked on the door of the home to wake the residents and get them out.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading from the garage to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported.