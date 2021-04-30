Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Early morning fire guts garage of McKenzie Lake home

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 9:33 am
Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze at a home along Mt. Selkirk Close Southeast on Friday, April 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze at a home along Mt. Selkirk Close Southeast on Friday, April 30, 2021. 49 North Media

The Calgary Fire Department says four people living in a home in the community of McKenzie Lake were able to get out safely on Friday after a fire sparked in the garage.

Crews were called to a house along Mt. Selkirk Close Southeast at around 2:20 a.m. by neighbours who spotted the blaze.

Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze at a home along Mt. Selkirk Close Southeast on Friday. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters respond to a blaze at a home along Mt. Selkirk Close Southeast on Friday. 49 North Media

The fire department said a passerby knocked on the door of the home to wake the residents and get them out.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading from the garage to the rest of the home.

Read more: City deems Calgary firefighters eligible for COVID-19 vaccine after Phase 2C omission

No injuries were reported.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireMcKenzie LakeCalgary McKenzie Lakeresidental fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers