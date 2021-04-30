Manitoba health officials hold COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Manitoba reported two deaths connected to the virus and 230 new cases Thursday.

Since March 2020, 973 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has reported 38,439 lab-confirmed infections.

