Health

Manitoba health officials hold COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 10:19 am
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Friday.

Read more: Manitoba teachers can soon get COVID-19 shot in North Dakota, premier says

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba outlines tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including ban on visits between households' Manitoba outlines tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including ban on visits between households
Manitoba outlines tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including ban on visits between households

Manitoba reported two deaths connected to the virus and 230 new cases Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba further expands COVID-19 vaccination hot spots, 2 more deaths reported

Since March 2020, 973 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has reported 38,439 lab-confirmed infections.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

