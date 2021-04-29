Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Small business group says Ontario paid sick leave program is ‘inadequate, unfair’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2021 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Critics say Ontario’s new sick leave program is not enough' COVID-19: Critics say Ontario’s new sick leave program is not enough
Ontario’s new paid sick leave program will give access to paid sick days for up to three days. Since workers would potentially have to quarantine from ten to fifteen days, critics are saying this is not enough. Marianne Dimain has more details.

TORONTO — A group of small business owners and advocates says Ontario’s recently announced paid sick leave plan is “inadequate and unfair” for small businesses.

The Better Way Alliance, a group of businesses that advocates for higher wages and other labour rights, said the province’s Worker Income Protection Benefit does not go far enough, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 paid sick leave program to include 3 days for workers

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Wednesday that the three-day sick leave policy will be retroactive to April 19 and will end on Sept. 25. Employers will be reimbursed for up to $200 a day for what they pay out.

“We are especially dismayed to learn that … large companies who don’t need the help (will) be paid out of taxpayer funds for these days,” the group said, adding that small business owners who already provide paid leave will not be similarly reimbursed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It rewards those corporate giants who refused to provide paid sick leave until they were forced to.”

The paid sick leave plan adds to corporate subsidies at the expense of small businesses, which are “penalized for doing the right thing,” it said.

Read more: Ontario is launching paid sick leave. Should other provinces follow suit?

The group says targeted financial support should be available for small businesses, which have thinner margins and lower revenues than big chains making a profit during the pandemic.

A legislated paid sick leave would level the playing field for small businesses trying to compete with big corporations, it said.

“The fact that small businesses like ours have been again sacrificed in order to prioritize the interests of corporate giants shows that it was never ‘burden on small business’ that this government was worried about,” it said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDPaid Sick LeaveOntario Paid Sick Leave

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers