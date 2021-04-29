Backyard makeover: Tips to update your outdoor space this season

Send this page to someone via email

With people spending more time at home during the pandemic, it seems they are spending more money investing in their homes as well.

“Home renovations have been huge. The neat thing about the garden is that it hasn’t been cancelled,” said Peterborough master gardener Mary-Jane Pilgrim. “It is a great way to add beauty to your neighbourhood and your home and the time that is spent outside you just can’t put a number on it and you can’t put a price on it.”

But where do you start? Pilgrim said now is a good time to get your hands dirty and clean things up.

“A really good thing to do at this time of year is to get those weeds out of your garden,” she said. “The sooner you can get at those, the less pain they will inflict on you later.”

When it comes to the look of your lawn, Pilgrim said this might be the year grass gets, well, ‘cut.’

“Think about incorporating some white clover,” she said. “Now that we don’t have pesticides, you can’t really maintain that quintessential green grass so we have to consider other options and white clover is a great one.”

Pilgrim said clover costs less and needs less water and you don’t have to mow it as much.

If you’re looking to update a patio area, Angela Jones, owner of Lakeshore Designs in Peterborough, Ont., said to start with a pop of colour.

“If someone is crafty they could make a nice wood sign. You might have old fabric to make some pillows or recycle some from inside; anything that brings colour will definitely bring it to life,” said Jones.

She said to think about if you want sun or shade and create zones in your backyard.

“For the kids, maybe make a tent or you could have a sandpit, you could use stumps as seating areas. Just getting creative in your own garden beds can make it a really great space for kids,” said Jones.

She said outdoor chalkboard walls or bamboo privacy screens can also be used to add interest to a space and by creating a useable area outside you end up invest in your family and your home.

“Having that inner socialization at home, with the kids, creating that family intimacy, it just adds value to people and to their homes, even though we are in a tough situation,” said Jones.