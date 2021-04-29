Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update amid record-high hospitalization numbers

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 1:59 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan, Minister Adrian Dix
Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, a day after reporting a record-high number of people in hospital with the disease.

The news conference at 1 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, the Global News website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The province confirmed 841 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with five deaths.

There have been just under 128,000 cases in B.C. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 8,000 of which are active.

A record 515 people are in hospital with COVID-19, the province said Wednesday, 171 of whom are in intensive care.

More than 11,000 people are now in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Site C dam project in northeastern B.C.

BC Hydro on Thursday reported that officials in the Northern Health region declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Site C dam project.

There are currently 13 active cases of the disease associated with Site C and 100 workers isolating at home or on site, BC Hydro said in a statement issued Thursday.

