B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update amid record-high hospitalization numbers

B.C. health officials are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, a day after reporting a record-high number of people in hospital with the disease.

The news conference at 1 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, the Global News website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

4:22 The push for paid sick leave in B.C. The push for paid sick leave in B.C.

The province confirmed 841 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with five deaths.

There have been just under 128,000 cases in B.C. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 8,000 of which are active.

2:28 Keith Baldrey on COVID-19 trends over the past few weeks Keith Baldrey on COVID-19 trends over the past few weeks

A record 515 people are in hospital with COVID-19, the province said Wednesday, 171 of whom are in intensive care.

More than 11,000 people are now in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

BC Hydro on Thursday reported that officials in the Northern Health region declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Site C dam project.

There are currently 13 active cases of the disease associated with Site C and 100 workers isolating at home or on site, BC Hydro said in a statement issued Thursday.

