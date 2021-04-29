Menu

Tech

Whistler’s municipal website hacked

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 11:16 am
A screengrab of the Resort Municipality of Whistler website. View image in full screen
A screengrab of the Resort Municipality of Whistler website. Resort Municipality of Whistler

The municipality of Whistler says it is dealing with an online security breach.

The municipality has suspended all online services due to an apparent hacker. In-person service at Whistler’s municipal hall has also been temporarily suspended.

According to a statement by the Resort Municipality of Whistler, email, phones, network services and the municipality’s website are all affected.

Read more: TransLink warns staff hackers accessed personal banking information in cyberattack

Whistler says it’s working with cybersecurity experts and the RCMP to address the hack. They are asking residents to be “vigilant about phone calls or emails that appear to come from the municipality.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Whistlercybersecuritycyberattacksresort municipality of whistlerwhistler hackWhistler cyberattackWhistler municipaity website hackedWhistler website hacked

