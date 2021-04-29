Whistler’s municipal website hacked

Send this page to someone via email

The municipality of Whistler says it is dealing with an online security breach.

The municipality has suspended all online services due to an apparent hacker. In-person service at Whistler’s municipal hall has also been temporarily suspended.

According to a statement by the Resort Municipality of Whistler, email, phones, network services and the municipality’s website are all affected.

Whistler says it’s working with cybersecurity experts and the RCMP to address the hack. They are asking residents to be “vigilant about phone calls or emails that appear to come from the municipality.”