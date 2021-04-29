Quebec adds more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 1,042 new cases on Thursday and 10 more deaths, including three in the past 24 hours, amid the third wave of COVID-19.

The vaccination rollout saw 72,303 more shots administered. So far, more than 3 million doses have been given in the province, though the majority have been the first jab.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by 20 for a total of 623. This includes 165 people in intensive care units, a rise of four.

The latest screening information shows Quebec carried out 40,575 tests Tuesday.

The province has seen 348,732 infections over the course of the health crisis, though authorities say there have been 327,865 recoveries to date.

The pandemic has killed 10,913 Quebecers to date. Authorities say the tally was changed, however, after an investigation found five previously reported deaths were not related to the virus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provided an update on the province’s vaccination campaign Thursday. He will be joined by Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, and Daniel Paré, who is leading the rollout.