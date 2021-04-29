COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

CafeTO curb lane installations set to begin May 8

The City of Toronto will allowed for CafeTo cur lane installations to begin on May 8, before the provincial stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 20.

CafeTo allows for restaurants to expand their patio space into some Toronto streets, if they’ve been approved by the program.

The City said the move to begin was made in consultation with Toronto Public Health.

“Once curb lane locations are installed over the next several weeks, restaurant operators must ensure that the areas are not used for congregation, public seating or dining purposes while outdoor dining remains prohibited and the provincial Stay-at-Home order is in place,” a release from the City read on Wednesday.

The City said 720 curb lane cafes and 71 public parklet locations are being reviewed at this time.

Ontario reports 3,871 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,871 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The provincial total now stands at 459,477.

Thursday’s case count is higher than Wednesday’s 3,480 and Tuesday’s which saw 3,265 new infections but is the fifth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,029 as 41 more deaths were recorded.

Status of cases in the GTA

Of those:

1,172 were in Toronto

901 were in Peel Region

392 were in York Region

292 were in Durham Region

129 were in Halton Region