Edmonton senior reported missing in November found dead

An Edmonton senior who was reported missing after she walked away from her southwest Edmonton home was found dead last week, police said Wednesday.

Carole Byrne, 73, was last seen near her home in the area of Lessard Drive and 57 Avenue on Nov. 10.

Her body was found in the North Saskatchewan River near Terwillegar Park.

When Byrne went missing, police didn’t believe there was any foul play involved, but said it was unlike her to not tell family where she was going and to not return after a walk.

The next day, police and search and rescue crews came out to look for Byrne in the area near Lessard Road and 184 Street, as well as the surrounding ravine areas.

Police had received reports of her being in the area.

View image in full screen An Edmonton Police Service command post set up in west Edmonton on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Global News

On Nov. 13, police said she had been spotted in the area of Cameron Heights and Chahley Way about an hour after she was last seen. Investigators received video from residents that showed Byrne speaking with members of the public during her walk, as well as someone in a dark SUV.

No details about Byrne’s death were released, but police said her death was not criminal in nature.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News