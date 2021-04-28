Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Waterloo Region adds over 5,100 new COVID-19 vaccinations as total reaches 188,204

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario butts heads with Ottawa over paid sick leave' Ontario butts heads with Ottawa over paid sick leave
WATCH: Amid growing calls to help essential workers during the pandemic, Premier Doug Ford is promising Ontario will have North America's best paid sick leave program.

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force is reporting another 5,107 vaccinations that have been administered in the area, lifting the local total to 188,304.

The data provided on Wednesday shows 29.22 per cent of the region’s population has now had least one dose of the vaccines, a number that jumps to 37 per cent when removing those under the age of 18.

Read more: Waterloo Region essential workers who can’t work from home can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

The region announced on Wednesday that all essential workers who can’t work from home can now pre-register for a vaccine.

More information on how to do so can be found on public health’s website.

Waterloo Public Health reported another 70 positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 14,069.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there were 108 more people who were cleared of the virus, as the number of resolved cases rose to 13,194.

Read more: Ontario to allow transfer of hospital patients to LTCs without consent

Waterloo Public Health also announced a new COVID-19-related death, lifting the death toll in the area to 252.

Trending Stories

There are now 29 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after a new one was reported among program run by the public school board.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to allow hospitals to move patients to long-term care, retirement homes to create room for COVID-19 patients' Ontario to allow hospitals to move patients to long-term care, retirement homes to create room for COVID-19 patients
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDWaterlooCambridgeKitchener newsKitchenerWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo covidKitchener covidwaterloo casesWaterloo vaccines

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers