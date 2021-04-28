Waterloo Region adds over 5,100 new COVID-19 vaccinations as total reaches 188,204

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force is reporting another 5,107 vaccinations that have been administered in the area, lifting the local total to 188,304.

The data provided on Wednesday shows 29.22 per cent of the region’s population has now had least one dose of the vaccines, a number that jumps to 37 per cent when removing those under the age of 18.

The region announced on Wednesday that all essential workers who can’t work from home can now pre-register for a vaccine.

More information on how to do so can be found on public health’s website.

Waterloo Public Health reported another 70 positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 14,069.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there were 108 more people who were cleared of the virus, as the number of resolved cases rose to 13,194.

Read more: Ontario to allow transfer of hospital patients to LTCs without consent

Waterloo Public Health also announced a new COVID-19-related death, lifting the death toll in the area to 252.

There are now 29 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after a new one was reported among program run by the public school board.

Story continues below advertisement