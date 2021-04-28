COVID-19 outbreak declared at long-term care centre in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

All visits to a long-term care residence in Kelowna have been temporarily suspended following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Interior Health says one resident and one staff member at Spring Valley Care Centre have tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The health agency says contact tracing is underway and that anyone who was in close contact is being provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

“To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits,” said Interior Health, adding it will continue to monitor the outbreak while also implementing infection control and preventive measures.

Spring Valley Care Centre is a publicly funded, long-term facility with beds.

Story continues below advertisement

Located a few blocks from Mission Creek Regional Park, the residence has 114 private rooms and eight semi-private rooms, and is operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

2:29 Keith Baldrey on possible enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions Keith Baldrey on possible enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions