Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at long-term care centre in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 3:19 pm
Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna, B.C. Google Maps

All visits to a long-term care residence in Kelowna have been temporarily suspended following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Interior Health says one resident and one staff member at Spring Valley Care Centre have tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The health agency says contact tracing is underway and that anyone who was in close contact is being provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Read more: B.C. reports 799 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as hospitalizations rise

“To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits,” said Interior Health, adding it will continue to monitor the outbreak while also implementing infection control and preventive measures.

Trending Stories

Spring Valley Care Centre is a publicly funded, long-term facility with beds.

Story continues below advertisement

Located a few blocks from Mission Creek Regional Park, the residence has 114 private rooms and eight semi-private rooms, and is operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

Click to play video: 'Keith Baldrey on possible enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions' Keith Baldrey on possible enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions
Keith Baldrey on possible enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusKelownaCOVIDOkanaganbc coronaviruscentral okanaganHealthCOVID-19 OutbreakIHAInterior Health AuthoritySpring Valley Care Centrecare centre outbreaklong term care centre outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers