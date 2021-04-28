Global News Peterborough receives 4 nominations for RTDNA Central Region Awards

Global News Peterborough was nominated for four Central Region Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada awards on Tuesday.
Global News received 10 nominations for the central region awards in which honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
The central region represents Ontario and Quebec and Global Peterborough is considered a small/medium market. The RTDNA identifies large markets as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
Coverage of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP shooting involving a man and a child in late November 2020 was the lone nomination in the Breaking News (small/medium market) category.
Global Peterborough is one of two finalist nominees in Excellence in Editing (small/medium market) for a feature on the Kawartha Nordic Ski Club. The other nominee is CBC Windsor — Real-life Superheroes Don Masks and Capes to Help the Homeless.
In the Feature News (small/medium market) category, Global Peterborough’s Out and About: Online Business is one of three finalists. Other finalists include CTV News Windsor — Devastating Loss: Family’s Struggle with AIDS and CTV Kitchener — Behind the Scenes of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital ICU.
Global Peterborough’s CHEX News 6 p.m. newscast is one of three finalists in the TV Newscasts (small/medium market), along with CTV Kitchener at 6 and CTV London — building collapse.
Winners will be announced during a virtual award ceremony on May 18.
Founded in 1962, RTDNA Canada sets standards for the field of broadcast journalism and includes members from radio, television — online journalists, news directors, producers, executives and educators.
Comments