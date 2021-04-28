Global News Peterborough receives 4 nominations for RTDNA Central Region Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Global News Peterborough was nominated for four Central Region Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada awards on Tuesday.

Global News received 10 nominations for the central region awards in which honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

The central region represents Ontario and Quebec and Global Peterborough is considered a small/medium market. The RTDNA identifies large markets as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Coverage of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP shooting involving a man and a child in late November 2020 was the lone nomination in the Breaking News (small/medium market) category.

1:32 1-year-old boy dead, father shot, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer injured following abduction: SIU 1-year-old boy dead, father shot, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer injured following abduction: SIU – Nov 26, 2020

Global Peterborough is one of two finalist nominees in Excellence in Editing (small/medium market) for a feature on the Kawartha Nordic Ski Club. The other nominee is CBC Windsor — Real-life Superheroes Don Masks and Capes to Help the Homeless.

Story continues below advertisement

0:00 Looking for something to do this winter? These cross country ski trails are just north of Peterborough Looking for something to do this winter? These cross country ski trails are just north of Peterborough – Jan 10, 2020

In the Feature News (small/medium market) category, Global Peterborough’s Out and About: Online Business is one of three finalists. Other finalists include CTV News Windsor — Devastating Loss: Family’s Struggle with AIDS and CTV Kitchener — Behind the Scenes of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital ICU.

3:31 COVID-19: How Peterborough businesses are shifting online COVID-19: How Peterborough businesses are shifting online – Apr 24, 2020

Global Peterborough’s CHEX News 6 p.m. newscast is one of three finalists in the TV Newscasts (small/medium market), along with CTV Kitchener at 6 and CTV London — building collapse.

Story continues below advertisement

Winners will be announced during a virtual award ceremony on May 18.

Founded in 1962, RTDNA Canada sets standards for the field of broadcast journalism and includes members from radio, television — online journalists, news directors, producers, executives and educators.