Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

OHL to hold first-ever lottery ahead of June draft

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 28, 2021 11:34 am

With the 2020-21 season forced to be scrapped, the Ontario Hockey League is getting creative ahead of its annual player draft.

The OHL announced Wednesday that the 2021 OHL Priority Selection will take place in early June.

It marks the first time since the draft moved online in 2001 that the event will be held over the course of two days, with the first three rounds on June 4 and the remaining dozen rounds to be held the following day.

Read more: Ontario Hockey League players react to cancelled season

“We’re very excited to welcome the next wave of promising young players to the Ontario Hockey League,” commissioner David Branch said in a league statement.

Trending Stories

The draft will be its typical 15 rounds, with the selection order determined by a draft lottery on May 5.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the league, all 20 OHL teams will have an equal chance of securing the first overall pick, with the order of selection to be determined by a computerized random number generator. The league says the process will be overseen by legal representative Robert Bayne of Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

Read more: NHL could adjust playoffs over COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada, Bettman says

Also unique to this year’s draft, the selection order will change every round with the league using what they call a “serpentine arrangement,” meaning the draft order will be reversed every round.

Both the lottery and the draft will be livestreamed on the league’s YouTube channel.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHLLondon KnightsPeterborough Peteskitchener rangersHamilton BulldogsOntario Hockey LeagueKingston FrontenacsOttawa 67'sBarrie Coltsohl draftOHL priority selection

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers