Canada

Project Renewal strikes again in Belleville, seizes more than $20K in fentanyl

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 11:41 am
As part of the ongoing Project Renewal investigation, about 550 lethal doses of fentanyl was seized in Belleville Tuesday night, police say. View image in full screen
As part of the ongoing Project Renewal investigation, about 550 lethal doses of fentanyl was seized in Belleville Tuesday night, police say. Belleville police

Officers involved in Project Renewal, including Belleville police and OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau, made another drug bust in the east end of Belleville Tuesday.

During the bust, police say they seized more than 54 grams of fentanyl — equal to potentially 542 lethal doses — with an estimated street value of $21,600.

Read more: ‘Project Renewal’ confiscates $7M worth of cannabis plants in Belleville, Ont.

A small amount of crystal meth was also seized, as well as a quantity of cash.

Police charged 23-year-old Mercedes Rushlow-Stratton of Belleville and 19-year-old Deshawn Whyte of Brampton along with a young offender who cannot be named due to their age.

All three are facing possession of fentanyl, crystal meth and proceeds of crime charges.

Read more: Belleville police, OPP seize hundreds of thousands in cash, cocaine

Project Renewal began in late 2020 and has led to multiple seizures of various drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis in the Belleville region.

