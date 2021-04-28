Project Renewal strikes again in Belleville, seizes more than $20K in fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Officers involved in Project Renewal, including Belleville police and OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau, made another drug bust in the east end of Belleville Tuesday.

During the bust, police say they seized more than 54 grams of fentanyl — equal to potentially 542 lethal doses — with an estimated street value of $21,600.

A small amount of crystal meth was also seized, as well as a quantity of cash.

Police charged 23-year-old Mercedes Rushlow-Stratton of Belleville and 19-year-old Deshawn Whyte of Brampton along with a young offender who cannot be named due to their age.

All three are facing possession of fentanyl, crystal meth and proceeds of crime charges.

Project Renewal began in late 2020 and has led to multiple seizures of various drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis in the Belleville region.