Health

COVID-19: Ontario fiscal watchdog releasing pandemic insolvency report Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 6:27 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario fiscal watchdog says province sitting on $6.7B in COVID-19 funds' Ontario fiscal watchdog says province sitting on $6.7B in COVID-19 funds
WATCH ABOVE (September 2020): Ontario's Financial Accountability Office says the provincial government is sitting on $6.7 billion in COVID-19 support money. Travis Dhanraj reports – Sep 10, 2020

TORONTO — Ontario’s fiscal watchdog will release a report today on the impact of the pandemic on insolvencies across the province.

The Financial Accountability Office says it conducted the study at the request of an Ontario legislative committee.

Read more: Ontario’s auditor general to release special report on COVID-19 long-term care readiness, response

The Ontario government has introduced a series of measures to help small businesses survive several rounds of lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its 2021 budget, the government offered a second round of grants _ ranging between $10,000 and $20,000 _ to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Read more: Municipalities facing billions in COVID-19 costs in 2021, Ontario fiscal watchdog says

The province says it has set aside $1.7 billion for the program.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has said the pandemic has caused the closure of thousands of businesses and advocated for further changes to keep retailers afloat.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
