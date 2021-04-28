Midges swarming shoreline in Kingston, other neighbouring communities

Send this page to someone via email

As sure as the sun rises and sets, midges arrive and swarm along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

The small insects, also known as lake flies, are common in the Great Lakes region.

Dr. Peter Davies, a biologist at Queen’s University in the Faculty of Health Science, studies the insects because they produce a natural antifreeze.

He says that antifreeze the midges produce helps them survive sub-zero temperatures that are common in the spring.

“They can actually survive 5 or 6 degrees of freezing.” said Davies

Whether the swarms of midges are worse this year than others, Davies hesitates at guessing.

“Well, you know it’s really hard to count those guys,” said Davies, laughing. “I would say they’re a little bit earlier and then it slowed down a bit when we had the cold spell last week and then they’re out again after that.”

For residents trying to enjoy lakeshore parks, meanwhile, the midges are more irritants than subjects of study.

Marie Lloyd, however, treats the swarms with a sense of humour.

The 20-year Kingston resident walks her dog Clem through An Gorta Mor park on the edge of Kingston’s downtown core.

“After I come out I don’t need any breakfast — I get all my protein,” Lloyd said about the swarming insects, known for ending up in mouths, noses, eyes and ears.

The swarming that the midges do for a span of two or three weeks is part of their life cycle, Davies told Global Kingston.

“It’s like a mating swarm. They’re just responding to pheromones and they’re getting together,” said Davies.

For Cory Laverty, enjoying a walk in Lake Ontario Park during midge season is all about being prepared.

“I always wear a hat with a low brim,” said Laverty. “However, when I walk with one of my sons he puts a whole helmet net right over his head.”

Once this wave ends over the next couple of weeks, Davies says residents will get a bit of a break until late May.

“There’s another species of midge that comes out later in May, about the third week in May,” said Davies

That swarm will also last for about two or three weeks, Davies said.

After the swarming cycle, Davies says the midges either die or return to the water to lay their eggs.