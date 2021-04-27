Saskatchewan lowering age-eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine to 40 Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is lowering its COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility, it was announced Tuesday.

Residents 42 years of age and older are able to receive their first dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. It also applies to those 30 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District.

On Friday, the age eligibility lowers again to 40 and all workers who have been identified as a priority will also be able to get vaccinated.

“We know Saskatchewan has been leading the country in vaccination rates per capita,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s health minister.

“We are limited by our vaccine supply but as larger volumes of vaccine arrive we are taking an aggressive approach to getting shots in the arms of as many residents as possible as quickly as possible.”

Priority workers include police, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, public health inspectors, teachers and educational staff working with students, and all previously identified front-line health-care workers.

For those eligible for priority vaccination must provide proof of employment through a letter from their employer, a paystub no older than March 1, 2021 or a copy of their professional licence.

Priority workers will have to book their appointments by telephone at 1-833-727-5829. Proof of employment will necessary at the time of appointment.

Appointments for newly eligible age categories can book online, by telephone or through participating pharmacies.

