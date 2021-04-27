Menu

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in stabbing incident in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
An arrest warrant has been issued for Joshua Innes in connection with a stabbing in Lindsay.
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a stabbing incident in Lindsay, Ont., earlier this month.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says on April 18, a 29-year-old man arrived at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with stab wounds. The victim’s condition was not provided.

Police believe the incident occurred just prior to midnight in the area of Mary Street West and James Street in Lindsay.

On Tuesday, police stated an arrest warrant has been issued for Joshua Innes, 34, for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation order.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911, police said, or contact the Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

