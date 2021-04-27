COVID-19 outbreak declared at Belleville General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Belleville General Hospital.

Quinte Health Care says three staff members on the Quinte 5 unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital organization says contact tracing is underway and all staff and patients on the unit will be tested.

For the next two weeks, or for the duration of the outbreak, visitations on the unit will be paused except for end-of-life situations.

To set up a virtual visit with those staying in the Quinte 5 unit, visit Quinte Health Care’s website.

The outbreak was declared by both Quinte Health Care and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak must be declared at a hospital when at least two cases are identified at the institution within a 14-day period.

