Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Belleville General Hospital

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 2:58 pm
Quinte Health Care says three staff members in their Quinte 5 unit have tested positive for COVID-19. View image in full screen
Quinte Health Care says three staff members in their Quinte 5 unit have tested positive for COVID-19. Quinte Health Care / Facebook

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Belleville General Hospital.

Quinte Health Care says three staff members on the Quinte 5 unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital organization says contact tracing is underway and all staff and patients on the unit will be tested.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health warns of COVID-19 spread among under-30 crowd

For the next two weeks, or for the duration of the outbreak, visitations on the unit will be paused except for end-of-life situations.

To set up a virtual visit with those staying in the Quinte 5 unit, visit Quinte Health Care’s website. 

The outbreak was declared by both Quinte Health Care and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak must be declared at a hospital when at least two cases are identified at the institution within a 14-day period.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update: with Dr. Christopher Labos' COVID-19 update: with Dr. Christopher Labos
COVID-19 update: with Dr. Christopher Labos
